Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lessened its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $275.91 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $293.69. The stock has a market cap of $276.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,143 shares of company stock valued at $38,535,340. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

