Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,100 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 88,991 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $10,055,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.49. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.00%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

