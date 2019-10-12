Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $24.04. 6,281,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,542,705. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $42,084.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $259,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,933 shares of company stock valued at $13,180,532 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

