Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Update

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 30th total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Materion by 11.7% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth about $2,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Materion by 54.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Materion by 32.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 116.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 98,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,544. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.63. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.43 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

