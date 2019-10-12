Max Property Group (MPG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $112,068.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $626,163.00 and $112,068.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005591 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000388 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000590 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

