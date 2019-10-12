Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Shares of MEC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,416. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert D. Kamphuis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Fisher bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $727,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $1,422,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $12,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.