McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2019

Brokerages expect McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) to post $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McDermott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.37 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. McDermott International reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year sales of $9.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.46 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

McDermott International stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $384.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.11. McDermott International has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Earnings History and Estimates for McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

