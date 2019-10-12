Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.90.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $211.74. 59,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,624. The company has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $161.82 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average is $205.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

