MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the August 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MDJH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,710. MDJM has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

