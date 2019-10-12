Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,968 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,722,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,594,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 3,502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 632,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 615,208 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,792,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 529,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,430,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,421,000 after buying an additional 421,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. 106,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,333. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

About SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

