Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 30,381 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 126,935 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,620. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $304.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

