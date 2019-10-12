Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medalist Diversified REIT an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MDRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Aegis set a $6.00 target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,856,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

