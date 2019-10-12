Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Medallia alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.62.

Shares of MDLA traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.62. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Leone purchased 399,265 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $11,227,331.80. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $34,470,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallia (MDLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.