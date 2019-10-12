Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Down 36.6% in September

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the August 30th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $37,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $65,906. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.96. 21,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,277. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

