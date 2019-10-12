MEET.ONE Price Tops $0.0013 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $428,652.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00204223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.01028811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00032164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00088831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

