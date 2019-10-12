Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,964. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The company has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

