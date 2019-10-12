Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €101.33 ($117.83).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of MRK stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €103.90 ($120.81). 479,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €95.58.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

