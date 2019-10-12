Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Earns Outperform Rating from Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MREO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MREO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

