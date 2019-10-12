MetaMorph Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $238,335.00 and $32,855.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,641,551 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

