Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.30 ($16.63).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €12.80 ($14.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.16. Metro has a 12-month low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a 12-month high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

