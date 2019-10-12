MIB Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $352,556.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $352,556.00 and $980.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000464 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000848 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000107 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 337,708,095 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,406,167 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

