Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the August 30th total of 76,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

MPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110,423 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $200.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

