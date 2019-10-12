Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.60. Midas Gold shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 96,169 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Midas Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.79.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Midas Gold Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Midas Gold Company Profile (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

