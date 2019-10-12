Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the August 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 26,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.83). Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $6,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurent Fischer acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $49,290.00. Insiders purchased 1,378,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,587,684 in the last three months.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIRM. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

