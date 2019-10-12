Mithril Ore Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for $16.74 or 0.00200404 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mithril Ore has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Mithril Ore has a total market capitalization of $213,408.00 and $10.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00403094 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011990 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001491 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Mithril Ore Profile

MORE is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

