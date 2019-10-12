Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Comments on Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

NYSE SWN opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $968.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

In other Southwestern Energy news, insider William J. Way purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,301.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

