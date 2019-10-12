Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will report $52.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.90 million. Mobileiron reported sales of $49.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year sales of $209.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.25 million to $210.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $232.15 million, with estimates ranging from $226.60 million to $236.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOBL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 574,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,732. The company has a market capitalization of $682.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

In other Mobileiron news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $8,762,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $3,778,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,133,327 shares of company stock worth $14,395,291. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 66,867.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,003,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,013 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 986,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 553,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

