Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $56.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $67.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.