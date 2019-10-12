Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,850 at UBS Group

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

LON MNDI traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,595.50 ($20.85). 4,091,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484 ($19.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,519.21 ($32.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,579.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,683.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a €0.27 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Peter Oswald bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, with a total value of £76,650 ($100,156.80). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,019 shares of company stock worth $7,694,833.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

