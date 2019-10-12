Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.54).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock traded up GBX 17.70 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 391.90 ($5.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 370.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 369.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.49).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £72,600 ($94,864.76).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

