Mooncoin (MOON) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $967.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00671296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012914 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000769 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,101,948,972 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

