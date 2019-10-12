Morgan Stanley Cuts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $70.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. 3,204,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 23,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,702,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fortive by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 287,449 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,651,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,613,000 after acquiring an additional 257,016 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 365,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,804,000 after acquiring an additional 254,963 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

