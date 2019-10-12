Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.82% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.