Morgan Stanley Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $35.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.45.

INVH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,550.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,239,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,696,352. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 110,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 404,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 97,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,608,000 after buying an additional 1,820,464 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

