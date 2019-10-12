Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.82

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.82 and traded as high as $20.57. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 5,506 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRG.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.85.

In other news, Director David King sold 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.00, for a total value of C$76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,134,640.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

