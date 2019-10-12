Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $200.06

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.06 and traded as high as $205.12. Morguard shares last traded at $205.12, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morguard from C$200.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$200.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$193.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported C$6.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$301.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Morguard Corp will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

