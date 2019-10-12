Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.47. 130,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $162.53. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.29.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $2,987,893.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,547,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,634,167.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $176,134.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,380,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,654,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,183 shares of company stock worth $51,776,407 in the last 90 days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. FMR LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,833,000 after acquiring an additional 325,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Morningstar by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 117,093 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,225,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 483,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,905,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,087,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

