Morses Club’s (MCL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday.

Get Morses Club alerts:

LON:MCL opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Thursday. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of $144.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.07.

In other news, insider Peter Ward bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £254,000 ($331,895.99). Also, insider Leslie Easson sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £98,534.80 ($128,753.17).

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.