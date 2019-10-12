Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $100,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $710,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.84 million, with estimates ranging from $11.07 million to $16.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOTS shares. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 price target on Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 72,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,537. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Motus GI by 69.2% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 62,112 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

