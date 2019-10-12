Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPVD. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 target price on Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MPVD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,253. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $218.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.03%. On average, analysts expect that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter worth $4,120,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

