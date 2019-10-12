MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Buckingham Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price decreased by Buckingham Research from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.02 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stephens set a $82.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.