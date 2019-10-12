Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $323,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $863,540.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 224.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.21 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

