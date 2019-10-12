Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 210,437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.