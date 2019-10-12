Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,355,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,066,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,148,054.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,298 shares of company stock valued at $40,930,165. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

