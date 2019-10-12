Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $321,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $720,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 484,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,028 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 294,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.