Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $388,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 67.8% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.