Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $9.50 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.69. 2,792,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,306. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.