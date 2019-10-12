Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 682.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,852.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 103,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.01.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

