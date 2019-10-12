Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 545 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

NYSEARCA IHE traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.34. 502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.87. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.91 and a fifty-two week high of $163.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6295 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

