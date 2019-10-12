Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Update

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the August 30th total of 247,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on Myomo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $0.61 on Friday. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.66% of Myomo worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

